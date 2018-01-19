Having managed to top the charts in the US with their fourteenth studio album 'Songs of Experience', U2 unveil a stunning new video for their song 'Get Out Of Your Own Way'. It's the second single from the record, which was released in December 2017.
The video has been directed by the Broken Fingaz Crew (whose name who can spot at the start of the video) and it's an analogue animation employing paper cut and stop-motion techniques to explore major political themes. Probably the most stand-out images are those of Donald Trump, the Ku Klux Klan and a rainbow representing LGBT Pride
'2017 for us was the year fascists worldwide felt confident enough to raise their heads again, encouraged by Trump and other world leaders, who use people's fear to build more walls and segregation', the directors said of the video, adding that it's 'both a personal letter and a clarion cry to the global situation'.
'Songs of Experience' is the direct follow on from U2's 2014 release 'Songs of Innocence'. It was strongly inspired by the current political climate and other more personal journeys that frontman Bono has seen over his lifetime.
The band will be taking their Experience + Innocence Tour across the US in June, before flying to Europe for a series of Fall dates.
