Currently on their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary world tour, U2 have just launched a soaring brand new single entitled 'You're The Best Thing About Me' along with a lyric video, as they prepare to unveil to the world their eagerly awaited fourteenth studio album 'Songs of Experience'.

'You're The Best Thing About Me' comes following their recently dropped performance video of another new song, 'The Blackout', both of which will feature on the 'Songs of Experience' collection. The artwork for the single was designed by Anton Corbijn and features The Edge's daughter Sian Evans, while the lyric video is presented in the form of a flick book.

As the title of the album suggests, 'Songs of Experience' is the companion record to 2014's 'Songs of Innocence', and both are inspired by William Blake's 18th century poetry anthology 'Songs of Innocence and Experience'. They supported the first record with their Innocence + Experience Tour in 2015, having previously revealing that they were planning on a follow-up album.

We can probably expect some impressive collaborations with the new release, with 'Songs of Innocence' having featured producers the likes of Danger Mouse, Paul Epworth, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and Flood.

U2 first teased the new material by sending out mysterious letters to some members of their online fan club. It was a passage from the foreward of William Blake's poetry collection, partially blacked out to read: 'Blackout... It's clear who you are will appear... U2.com'. Then, at the bottom of the letter is the sentence: 'U2 will announce [blank] on [blank].'

There was also a silhouette of a man and a woman holding hands that some people suspected was from an image of one of Bono's sons and one of the Edge's daughters. With the artwork for 'You're The Best Thing About Me', we're inclined to go with that theory.

The band continue their Joshua Tree tour on Friday (September 8th 2017), appearing at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis before going on to play 16 more dates in North and South America with support from Beck and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.