U2 are re-visiting their landmark 1987 album 'The Joshua Tree' this summer with their 30th anniversary 'U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017' which will see them perform the album in full over a series of North American and European tour dates. Tickets are on sale soon.

U2 embark on their 2017 Joshua Tree tour

Thirty years after the release of their break-out number one record 'The Joshua Tree', U2 are returning to their roots to give fans a taste of nostalgia. They'll be taking their fifth album across the US, Canada, the UK and the rest of Europe in June and July, including an appearance at Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee.

The band are also set to return to Croke Park in their hometown of Dublin on July 22nd, where they performed on their original Joshua Tree Tour in 1987. The album was a seminal hit for U2; produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, it featured songs like 'With Or Without You' and 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For'.

'Recently I listened back to 'The Joshua Tree' for the first time in nearly 30 years. It's quite an opera', said Bono in a statement. 'A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation. All the greats. I've sung some of these songs a lot. But never all of them. I'm up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are. it's gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park. it's where the album was born, 30 years ago.'

The Edge added: 'It seems like we have come full circle from when 'The Joshua Tree' songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk. To celebrate the album - as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now.'

Over the course of their North American tour they will have support from Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and OneRepublic, while their European tour will feature Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. 'It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on earth', said Noel.

Tickets for the tour will be available on January 16th for Europe and January 17th for North America.

U2 on their 1987 Joshua Tree tour

North American Tour Dates:

May 12 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

May 14 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field

May 17 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl

May 24 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

May 26 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

June 3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field

June 8-11 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival

June 11 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

June 14 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

June 20 - Washington DC - FedExField

June 23 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

June 25 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

June 28 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

July 1 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

European Tour Dates:

July 8 - London, UK - Twickenham

July 12 - Berlin, DE - Olympic Stadium

July 15 - Rome, IT - Olympic Stadium

July 18 - Barcelona, ES - Olympic Stadium

July 22 - Dublin, IE - Croke Park

July 25 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

July 29 - Amsterdam, NE - Amsterdam Arena

August 1 - Brussels, BE - Stade Roi Baudouin