U2 are looking to rent four $10,000-a-night mansions for their upcoming Sydney, Australia shows.
The quartet - Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton - are reportedly each seeking their own palatial pad for their stay in the city as part of their 'Experience + Innocence' tour but the quest is proving difficult.
A source told The Sydney Morning Herald that finding huge properties for the stars and their families is proving impossible.
The source explained: ''These guys are talking $10,000 a night houses, there just isn't that many of them available''
Coincidentally, Sir Elton John is also believed to be struggling to find a mansion of his own to rent in the upmarket suburbs of Point Piper or Vaucluse for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.
The 71-year-old star is said to be looking for a luxurious home to house him, his husband David Furnish, 56, their sons, Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six and a huge entourage including bodyguards, nannies, chefs, hairdressers and stylists.
Meanwhile, Elton recently insisted he ''owes'' it to his children to quit touring.
He said: ''The reason I did this farewell tour was because I've been travelling since I was 17 in a group and then as Elton.
''The situation has changed personally. My children need to be with me and I need to be with them.
''I'm fed up travelling - and I travel in the most comfortable, luxurious way - but I find it really boring.
''By the time I finish I'll be at least 75. That will be a chance to reassess what I want to do. I just owe it to those children to be there for them.''
And although they live a life of unimaginable luxury and count Lady Gaga as their Godmother or ''Gagamother'', Elton insisted his sons with husband David are ''quite grounded''.
He said: ''They've seen the tour in New York. They know Daddy is famous. But when we are out and people are taking our photograph or ask for a photograph, they say, 'Why do they want your photograph?' We always say it's 'because people like my music'. We don't say because I'm famous, or anything like that. I try to leave Elton on the stage.
''And they love their daddy's music but they also like a lot of other people's music, so they're quite grounded.''
