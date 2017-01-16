U2 have extended their 'The Joshua Tree' tour.

The Irish rock band, which is now comprised of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Junior, have added a second date to the UK leg of their UK and European tour after their performance at London's Twickenham stadium on July 8 sold out when tickets went on sale on Monday (16.01.17).

The group have consequently decided after receiving the ''wave of support'' they have decided to return to the stage and perform on July 9.

Speaking to Music Week about the reaction to the group's upcoming gig, their promoter, John Giddings, said: ''The wave of support behind it is incredible. The reaction is phenomenal.''

The tour is to mark the 30th anniversary of their album 'The Joshua Tree', which was released in March 1987.

And 56-year-old singer Bono - who is also known as Paul David Hewson - has admitted he is ''excited'' to perform the 11-track album again, which will mark the first time he has ever played every single on the compilation ever.

Speaking previously, he said: ''A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation... all the greats... I've sung some of these songs a lot... but never all of them. I'm up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are... it's gonna be a great night.''