Tyrese Gibson Pictures

Tyrese Gibson - Shots of the winners from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in the press room after the ceremony...
Tyrese Gibson and Shayla Gibson - Tyrese Gibson leaving ABC's 'The View' in New York City with daughter Shayla Somer...
Tyrese Gibson E!'s 20th Birthday Party held at The London Hotel West Hollywood, California - 24.05.10
Tyrese Gibson Birthday celebration for Tyrese at Karu & Y Lounge Miami, Florida - 26.12.08
Tyrese Gibson Meagan Good celebrates her 27th birthday at The Standard Los Angeles, California - 11.08.08
Tyrese Gibson and a female friend Arriving at Coco Deville nightclub West Hollywood, California - 15.07.08
Tyrese Gibson New York Premiere of 'I Am Legend' at Madison Square Garden New York City, USA - 11.12.07
