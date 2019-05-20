Artist:
Song title: Earfquake
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Tyler The Creator dons a blonde wig in the video for his new song 'Earfquake', starring 'Black-ish' actress Tracee Ellis Ross. He's just dropped his new album 'Igor' on Columbia Records; his first release since 2017's Grammy-nominated 'Flower Boy'; and he's set to perform at New York's Governor's Ball later this month, as well as Firefly Music Festival in June.

