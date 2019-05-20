Tyler The Creator dons a blonde wig in the video for his new song 'Earfquake', starring 'Black-ish' actress Tracee Ellis Ross. He's just dropped his new album 'Igor' on Columbia Records; his first release since 2017's Grammy-nominated 'Flower Boy'; and he's set to perform at New York's Governor's Ball later this month, as well as Firefly Music Festival in June.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
