The support his latest album 'Flower Boy', Tyler The Creator has announced a series of US tour dates which he will headline from October to November. He'll kick things off with an appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles before travelling the length of the country.

The 26-year-old rapper topped the US rap charts with his new album 'Flower Boy', and now the nation will get to hear it all live as he embarks on a run of 19 dates starting with his very own event Camp Flog Gnaw on October 28th to 29th. It's the sixth annual event, taking its name from his clothing label Golf Wang but spelt backwards, and will also feature artists like 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Earl Sweatshirt, Kid Cudi, Lana Del Rey, Migos, Solange, Vince Staples, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith.

After that, Tyler will hit San Francisco's Warfield Theatre on Halloween (October 21st 2017), and will travel to Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Cleveland, New York City, New Orleans and Houston among others, before concluding at South Side Music Hall in Dallas on November 22nd.

Tyler has had quite the successful year this year. Not only is his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year, he's also managed to sell out on his One Star Golf Le Fleur shoes he released with Converse, dropped a new show on Viceland called 'Nuts + Bolts' and secured a deal with Adult Swim to show his animated series 'The Jellies'.

Meanwhile, his self-produced 'Flower Boy' album has peaked at number two on the US chart. The album featured a number of guest artists including Frank Ocean, ASAP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Kali Uchis, Estelle and Jaden Smith.

'Flower Boy' was released on July 21st 2017 through Columbia Records.

Tour Dates:

10/28-29 Los Angeles, CA - Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

10/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

11/1 - Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

11/3 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/4 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/9 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/12 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

11/13 - New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

11/15 - Worcester, MA @ The Palldium

11/16 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/17 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

11/18 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/20 - New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

11/21 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/22 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall