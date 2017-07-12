With his fourth album 'Flower Boy' coming soon, Tyler The Creator has shared his latest single entitled 'Boredom' as he gears up to appear at a handful of summer festivals, as well as his own Camp Flog Gnaw event. It also follows his new deal with Converse.

Tyler the Creator to unveil new album 'Flower Boy'

'Boredom' is an ambient summer anthem with vocals from English singer Rex Orange County, Norwegian artist Anna Of The North and soul crooner Corinne Bailey Rae, as well as guitar from Austin Feinstein of LA indie band Slow Hollows. It comes following his double-single release '911/ Mr. Lonely' and lead single 'Who Day Boy' which shot to number two in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, 'Flower Boy' is Tyler's fourth album, coming two years after the chart success that was 'Cherry Bomb'. It even comes with two album covers; one of which was commissioned by an LA artist named Eric White, and another which Tyler designed.

His new album isn't the only news from Tyler this year, however. He's landed a new partnership with Converse, introducing his own Converse One Star range and a hilarious promo video reflecting on his 'relationship' with the brand. He even gives them a shout out in his song 'I Ain't Got Time!' where he says: 'Conversations with Converse finalized, 'cause Vans f***ed up'.

In other news, he directed his own videos for 'Who Dat Boy' featuring A$AP Rocky and '911/ Mr. Lonely' featuring Steve Lacy and Frank Ocean. Plus, he has two TV shows coming up with VICELAND's 'Nuts + Bolts' premiering on August 3rd and an animated show called 'The Jellies' arriving on Adult Swim.

Tyler has a few live dates coming up this month including Panorama Music Festival in New York and Detroit Mo Pop, while Los Angeles' Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival comes this October. The latter his his 6th annual event and is co-hosted by the Californian rapper himself alongside Odd Future.

'Flower Boy' is set to be released on July 21st 2017 through Columbia Records.