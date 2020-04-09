Tyler Perry picked up the bill for seniors shopping at 73 grocery stores in Atlanta and New Orleans.
The 50-year-old star generously helped out seniors on Wednesday (08.04.20) by covering the costs of their supplies, paying the totals generated at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, Georgia, where he lives, and 29 branches of Winn Dixie in his native New Orleans during the hour reserved for older customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A source told People magazine: ''He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home.''
The 'Alex Cross' star's kind gesture comes a few days after he left a $21,000 tip for out-of-work servers at Houston's in Atlanta.
Tyler had been frequenting the branch regularly to collect food and left the generous sum on his most recent trip over the weekend, meaning $500 each was doled out to 42 employees.
Last September, Tyler offered his personal seaplane, which is based in Nassau, to fly relief supplies to the Abaco Islands, which were hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.
The filmmaker's craft made multiple trips to provide residents on the islands with water, juice, sleeping bags, diapers and various hygiene products, and also brought back a number of passengers, including small children, a pregnant woman and others who needed medical attention.
And a few months ago, the 'The Haves and the Have Nots' creator agreed to pay the $14,000 medical bill and travel costs for a couple stranded in Mexico after Stephen Johnson fell ill with pancreatitis and diabetes while onboard a Carnival Dream cruise ship with fiancee Tori Austin.
The holidaymaker was urged to seek treatment and spent three days in intensive care at a hospital in Progreso, Mexico, but when he was on the mend, he and his partner were presented with a huge bill which they were unable to pay as they had neither health nor travel insurance.
Tori wrote on Facebook at the time: ''Today I am thankful for and will always be thankful for Tyler Perry. My mom was also a huge fan of his.''
