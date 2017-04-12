'Supergirl' has had quite the unique journey on television. First debuting on CBS as their staple superhero series, the show didn't do quite as well in the ratings as the network would have hoped, which led to them leaving the series open for offers following its first season. Fortunately enough, American TV network The CW decided to pick up the series and add it to its impressive slate of Arrowverse shows, which include 'Arrow', 'The Flash' and 'DC's Legends Of Tomorrow'.

Melissa Benoist plays the titular hero in 'Supergirl'

Now enjoying success throughout its second season's run, fans are continuing to enjoy the adventures of young Kara Danvers aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), who proves time and time again that she's more than capable of saving National City from various threats that force her to don her costume and fight crime.

Of course, everybody enjoys a helping hand every now and again, and viewers were very excited to see former 'Teen Wolf' actor Tyler Hoechlin step in at the start of season 2 to play Kara's cousin, the Man of Steel, Superman. Though he only appeared in a guest slot so as not to take the spotlight away from the titular hero, his presence is certainly something that resonated well within the fan base. So much so in fact, that he's headed back for the season 2 finale.

As reported by E! News, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg has been hoping to bring Hoechlin back to the role for some time now. He's now got his wish, as the actor will be making a comeback during the upcoming finale, though details surrounding the story and plot that will take place have yet to be revealed.

Despite that, the name and presence of one of the world's most popular superheroes is reason enough to get excited. I for one cannot wait to see what creators have up their sleeves this time round. I do hope however that he remains a supporting character, there to further make Kara shine. This is after all, her show.

'Supergirl' season 2 continues Mondays on The CW in the US and on Sky1 in the UK.