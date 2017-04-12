Tyga was detained and handcuffed by police officers after leaving a nightclub in Hollywood this week, it has been reported.

Pictures obtained by paparazzi show that the 27 year old rap star, who is currently ‘on a break’ from dating his girlfriend Kylie Jenner after several years of going out together, being pulled over by the LAPD on Tuesday night (April 11th).

The rapper, whose birth name is Michael Ray Stevenson, was then put in a police car and driven off, having said to paparazzi that he had been cuffed “because I have paper plates”, in the initial report by E!. However, he was then swiftly released with a minor traffic violation, having passed a sobriety test in a DUI investigation.

Rapper Tyga pictured in March 2017

“Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had paper plates. The officers decided to do a field sobriety test,” Officer Liliana Preciado of the LAPD Hollywood Division told People magazine in a statement later on Wednesday.

“However, due to a lot of paparazzi being at the location, they transported Mr. Stevenson to the Hollywood station. He passed the field sobriety test and was released. He was cited for a minor traffic violation.”

The rapper was never actually arrested during the ordeal, the spokesperson was also at pains to point out.

The luxury SUV that Tyga was driving when he was pulled over was indeed the same one that he posted a picture of on Instagram straight after it had rolled off the forecourt two days earlier.

It’s been a tough fortnight for the star, after he and his on-off-again girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, separated a couple of weeks ago.

