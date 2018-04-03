Steven Spielberg returned to director duty on new film 'Ready Player One', adapting the story of the best-selling novel of the same name by Ernest Cline for the big screen. Lead actors Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke front the movie, which has been lauded by the critics for its ambitious nature and brilliant storytelling. Now officially certified "fresh" on reviews aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, 'Ready Player One' has proven all of its naysayers wrong. It's even become the second biggest box office opening weekend taker of the year so far.

Tye Sheridan on why 'Ready Player One' is an important and eye-opening watch

So how do those working on the film and behind-the-scenes think they've done with the project? It must be quite daunting to take on such a huge flick, and hope for the best. The pressure and anxiety could be immense; especially so if there are some major social themes and messages being presented.

That's something Sheridan picked up on during his time filming and looking back at 'Ready Player One'.

Speaking with Collider, the actor explained: "One of the main take-aways and major themes for me, in this film, is accepting yourself, as you are, because it’s who you are. Everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin. Whether there are social standards set in place that act against that, it doesn’t matter because the people that love you for who you are, are going to love you, always, and you should love yourself, always."

In today's current climate, looking at one another's lives through the magnifying glass of social media often leads us to thinking that we're some of the only people with problems. We only see online what other people want us to see, which means we see the perfect parts of their lives, without blemishes. Plenty of us realise this isn't a true-to-life representation of what the world is really like, but it still has an adverse effect on a lot of people.

If Sheridan and the rest of the cast and crew on 'Ready Player One' can do something, no matter how small, in combating that, then they should surely be applauded.

'Ready Player One' is available to watch in cinemas now.