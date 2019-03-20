Artist:
Song title: Talk
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Having been dropping hints about their upcoming fourth album (the follow-up to 2016's 'Gameshow'), Two Door Cinema Club have now unveiled the first single from the record alongside a vibrant new video. 'Talk' comes two years after their last single, and fans are unsurprisingly thoroughly excited.

