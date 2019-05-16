Artist:
Song title: Satellite
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

Two Door Cinema Club are finally here with the official video for their single 'Satellite', taken from their upcoming fourth album 'False Alarm' which is set for release on June 14th 2019 during their European tour.

