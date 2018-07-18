'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'. It comes with a sensational new video directed by a frequent collaborator.
Directed by Andrew Donoho, the video is a sequel to that of 'Heavydirtysoul' from 'Blurryface'. It's a scenic affair, shot in Reykjavík, Iceland and features ominous imagery liked a burnt-out car and a masked person in a red robe riding a white horse.
Fifth album 'Trench' comes three years after the band's multi-Platinum album 'Blurryface', which was their first to hit number one in the US. Between then and 'Trench', they have also released 'Blurryface Live', their 'Double Sided' EP and the self-released 'TOPxMM (The Mutemath Sessions)' EP. They also contributed the hit single 'Heathens' to the 'Suicide Squad' soundtrack, and a cover of My Chemical Romance's 'Cancer' for 'Rock Sound Presents: The Black Parade'.
Twenty One Pilots kick off the US leg of their headlining Bandito World Tour on October 16th at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. They'll then hit Australia and New Zealand in December, before jetting off to Europe over January and February for the remainder of their shows which includes a performance at London's SSE Arena Wembley.
'Trench' will be released on October 5th 2018 through Fueled By Ramen.
