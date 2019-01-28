Artist:
Song title: Chlorine
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Almost four months since they dropped their number 2 album (in both the UK and US) 'Trench', Twenty One Pilots drop the video for their latest single 'Chlorine', which was co-written by Paul Meany of Mutemath. Featuring an adorable, furry, horned creature, if any music video has the "Aww!" factor it's this one.

