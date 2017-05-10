It looks like we're finally going to get to see an official documentary on the life, career and untimely death of rapper Tupac Shakur as its announced that director Steve McQueen is on board to helm the project in partnership with the musician's estate.

Tupac Shakur documentary coming soon

The deal was made between a trustee of Tupac's estate Tom Whalley and Tupac's mother Afeni Shakur's company Amaru Entertainment to develop the feature-length film, which will be released through White Horse Pictures sometime in the future. The Academy Award winning Steve McQueen ('12 Years A Slave') is on board as director.

'I am extremely moved and excited to be exploring the life and times of this legendary artist', Steve told Deadline. 'I attended NYU film school in 1993 and can remember the unfolding hip-hop world and mine overlapping with Tupac's through a mutual friend in a small way. Few, if any shined brighter than Tupac Shakur. I look forward to working closely with his family to tell the unvarnished story of this talented man.'

It's probably a long way off yet, but you can still get your Tupac fix later this year with the release of the biopic 'All Eyez on Me' directed by Benny Boom and starring newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. as the rapper himself. It will be released on June 16th 2017, the date of what have been Tupac's 46th birthday.

Tupac Shakur died on September 13th 1996 at the age of just 25 after a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7th. He was at the time in a vehicle with Suge Knight, who was hit in the head but survived the attack, unlike Tupac who died in hospital almost a week later.

It meant that Tupac's legacy was cut tragically short after just four albums, though since his death he has sold over 75 million records across the world and was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.

No release date has been announced for the as-yet-untitled Tupac film.