Police in Detroit arrested chart-topping rapper Trey Songz last night after he refused to leave the stage following his gig at the Joe Louis Arena.

The 32 year old star, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was taken into custody on Wednesday night (December 28th) for malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest, according to the report by The Detroit News.

According to officer Dan Donakowski, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department, Neverson was arrested when he began throwing objects, destroying the stage and pieces of equipment in a “belligerent and upset manner” when he was told his show had run overtime and had to be cut short at 11:30pm.

Trey Songz performing in February 2016

He was performing as part of the fourth annual Big Show At The Joe hosted by local media outlets FM 98 WJLB and Channel 955, alongside fellow artists Young M.A., Desiigner, Lil Yachty and others.

When police officers on duty at the event came onstage to restrain Neverson, he continued throwing objects around the stage, one of which reportedly struck a police sergeant.

In an amateur fan video of the incident, Neverson, who is currently on tour with Chris Brown, can be heard saying: “They say they gone cut my mic off, 'cause I'm taking too much time. If that happens, I love you no matter what. If they cut me off… tell everybody about it. Because if a n**** cut me off, I'm going the f*** crazy.”

He was subsequently detained, and was being held at the Detroit Detention Center as of the time of reporting. His representatives have not yet officially commented on the incident.

Though he hasn’t released any new material this year, Trey Songz has had six hit studio albums, the most recent of which, Trigga, topped the US Billboard charts when it was released in July 2014, becoming his second consecutive American number one album.

More: Trey Songz earns his second Billboard chart-topping album with ‘Trigga’ [archive]