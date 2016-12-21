Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Travis Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Travis performing at the SSE Hydro at the SECC - Glasgow Scotland United Kingdom - Wednesday 21st December 2016

Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis

BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 - London United Kingdom - Sunday 11th September 2016

Travis, Dougie Payne and Fran Healy
Travis, Dougie Payne, Alfie Boe and Fran Healy
Travis and Fran Healy
Travis, Dougie Payne, Alfie Boe and Fran Healy
Travis and Fran Healy
Travis, Dougie Payne, Alfie Boe and Fran Healy
Travis, Dougie Payne and Alfie Boe
Travis and Fran Healy

Bingley Music Live Festival 2016 - London United Kingdom - Sunday 4th September 2016

Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis
Travis

Daytime Creative Emmy Awards Press Room 2016 - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 29th April 2016

Travis
Travis

John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids' Tent By Hasbro Studios - Beverly Hills California United States - Monday 18th April 2016

Premiere of Focus Features' 'London Has Fallen' - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 1st March 2016

2016 GRAMMY Awards Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 15th February 2016

The Giving Back Fund holds its prestigious 'Big Game Big Give' fundraising event - San Francisco California United States - Saturday 6th February 2016

Travis Scott performs live in concert - Miami Florida United States - Saturday 19th December 2015

Babes In Toyland and Benchwarmer charity toy drive - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 9th December 2015

Sheena Metal's 2nd annual Holiday Party at the Hollywood Improv - Hollywood California United States - Monday 23rd November 2015

10th Rome Film Festival - 'Game Therapy' - Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals - Rome Italy - Wednesday 21st October 2015

Opening night of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 15th October 2015

Audi celebrates Emmys Week 2015 - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 18th September 2015

2015 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 18th September 2015

Travis

Travis Quick Links

News Pictures Video Music Press Festival Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Dougie Payne, Alfie Boe and Fran Healy of Travis seen at 'BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park' London, United...

BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016

Dougie Payne, Alfie Boe and Fran Healy of Travis seen at 'BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park' London, United...

Travis headlines the third day of music at Bingley Music Live, Myrtle Park, United Kingdom - Sunday 4th September 2016

Bingley Music Live Festival 2016

Travis headlines the third day of music at Bingley Music Live, Myrtle Park, United Kingdom - Sunday 4th September 2016

Jason Ridgel, Roland Passot , Travis Pilling - The Giving Back Fund holds its prestigious 'Big Game Big Give' fundraising...

The Giving Back Fund holds its prestigious 'Big Game Big Give' fundraising event

Jason Ridgel, Roland Passot , Travis Pilling - The Giving Back Fund holds its prestigious 'Big Game Big Give' fundraising...

Travis Scott - Wireless Festival 2015 - Week 2 - Day 1 - Performances at Wireless Festival - London, United...

Wireless Festival 2015 - Week 2 - Day 1

Travis Scott - Wireless Festival 2015 - Week 2 - Day 1 - Performances at Wireless Festival - London, United...

Jenna Urban and Travis Jordain - among the stars at the Hollywood book launch of 'The Crisis of Our Time'...

John Carvalho 'The Crisis of Our Time' Hollywood book launch

Jenna Urban and Travis Jordain - among the stars at the Hollywood book launch of 'The Crisis of Our Time'...

Bands Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map Daily Vulture

Copyright © 2016 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.