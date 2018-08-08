Director:
Artist:
Song title: Stop Trying To Be God
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Travis Scott goes Biblical on us with the video for his new song 'Stop Trying To Be God', taken from his recently released album 'Astroworld'.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the album opens with Scott shepherding some singing sheep. He's also seen burning in a judgement day-like scene, flying on a fire-breathing beast and visiting a snowy, candle-lit altar. He's also represented as some kind of messiah, baptising his followers and preaching on a hill. The video also features girlfriend Kylie Jenner adorned in gold, as well as Philip Bailey, James Blake, Kid Cudi and Stevie Wonder.

Scott's third studio 'Astroworld' is out now on Grand Hustle, Epic and Cactus Jack Records featuring first single, 2017's 'Butterfly Effect'. The album followed 2016's US number one 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight'.

