Travis Scott is set to premiere a new song on 'Fortnite'.

The hip-hop legend has teamed up with Epic Games for the 'Astronomical event', which is comprised of five shows between April 23 and April 25.

As well as the new track, fans of the 27-year-old rapper will also get to make use of some in-game material, including an emote inspired by Travis' signature pose of holding his microphone up above his head as a screams, which has been turned into many memes over the years.

On the official Instagram page for 'Fortnite', they announced: ''Mark your calendars!

''Astronomical featuring @travisscott is coming at you multiple times later this week

''For your local time zone, check Fortnite.com/Astronomical (sic)''

On the official website, they added that 'Astronomical' is an ''other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack's creations, built from the ground up in 'Fortnite'.''

Following the release of his acclaimed LP, 'Astroworld', in 2018, Travis released his Cactus Jack Records label's compilation, 'JackBoys', which featured the hit single 'Highest In The Room'.

The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and became his second US number-one single, following 'Sicko Mode'.

The candid track features lyrics which his fans believed referenced his relationship woes with Kylie Jenner, the mother of his two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, at the time.

He raps: ''She saw my eyes, she know I'm gone / I see some things that you might fear / I'm doing a show, I'll be back soon / That ain't what she wanna hear.''

Fans can head to Fortnite.com/Astronomical to find out more.