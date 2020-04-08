Tracy Morgan claimed he plans to get his pet sharks and eel tested for coronavirus.

The 'Last O.G.' star - who owns a 20,000 gallon fish tank - is worried about the health of his exotic animals after learning a Bronx Zoo tiger had tested positive for the respiratory condition a few days ago.

Speaking on 'Today', he said: ''I'm getting my sharks tested, I'm getting my moray eel tested, I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla and I'm going to take him down to NewYork-Presbyterian and get him tested.''

Host Hoda Kotb asked Tracy if he was ''for real or just pretending'', prompting him to insist: ''No, I'm for real man, this is real stuff!''

And the presenter was left flustered when the 51-year-old comic claimed he and wife Megan Wollover - who have six-year-old daughter Maven together - had been using their time quarantining at home to indulge in some topical role play.

He said: ''Me and my wife been quarantining it for like three weeks, so she's pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant.

''We're role-playing. She's playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I'm the scientist who discovered the cure. And she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life -- and I mean anything.''

Hoda replied: ''OK, well, you are a creative one.''

The former '30 Rock' star - who also has three adult children from previous relationships - insisted he isn't worried about coronavirus because of his previous brush with death when a minivan he was travelling in collided with a Walmart truck in 2014, leaving him with multiple injuries.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I've faced stuff. I ain't worried about coronavirus. I'm worrying about another Walmart truck, OK?''

Tracy admitted his recovery from the accident gave him a lot of respect for healthcare workers.

He said: ''It might not be perfect, people around us with this illness. You just got to pray for them and just... I just want to say this.

''I want to give a big shout out to all the doctors, nurses, and the first responders. They are my hero!

''I know, I've been there. I've been there when I was looking at death. These are my heroes! And the firemen... there are people dying, we are so focused on corona, there's still people having heart attacks, and cancer, and we can't forget that.''