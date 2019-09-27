Artist:
Song title: Sweettalk My Heart
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

'Sweettalk My Heart' is the fifth single to be released from Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo's newly unleashed fourth album 'Sunshine Kitty'. She recently teamed alongside Kylie Minogue for the song 'Really Don't Like U'; a collaboration that came about after the pair met at an amFAR event in Hong Kong. 

