Artist:
Song title: Really Don't Like U ft. Kylie Minogue
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Tove Lo has just dropped her fourth album 'Sunshine Kitty' through Island Records and now unveils a lyric video starring Kylie Minogue for their critically acclaimed collaborate new track 'Really Don't Like U'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Tove Lo - Really Dont Like...

Tove Lo - Glad Hes Gone...

Years and Years ft. Tove Lo...

Tove Lo - See You Again...

Tove Lo - Moments

Tove Lo - Timebomb (Behind The...

Tove Lo - Timebomb

Tove Lo - Timebomb [Lyric]

Urban Cone - Come Back To...

Tove Lo - Vevo GO Shows:...