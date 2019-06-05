Artist:
Song title: Glad He's Gone
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo is set to release her fourth studio album 'Sunshine Kitty' later this year through Island Records, and has already unveiled lead single 'Glad He's Gone' alongside an adorable lyric video. The song has been co-produced by The Struts.

