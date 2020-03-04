Artist:
Song title: Equally Lost ft. Doja Cat
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Tove Lo teamed up with LA rapper Doja Cat for her song 'Equally Lost', for which she now has a lyric video featuring THE Sunshine Kitty character for which her 2019 album is named. The album also features collaborations with Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones and Finnish singer-songwriter Alma.

