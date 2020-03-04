Tove Lo teamed up with LA rapper Doja Cat for her song 'Equally Lost', for which she now has a lyric video featuring THE Sunshine Kitty character for which her 2019 album is named. The album also features collaborations with Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones and Finnish singer-songwriter Alma.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
