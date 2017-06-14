Formed in Los Angeles almost 40 years ago, American rock band Toto have gone through a number of different line-ups, bringing 13 studio albums to fans to-date with the latest, 'Toto XIV' released in March 2015. The band's current line-up consists of Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro and Joseph Williams.

Toto are back, celebrating four decades of music

Now the group are back, celebrating four decades in the business with a new record and '40 Trips Around The Sun Tour', set to kick off in early 2018. Hitting a number of venues across Europe, the band will be celebrating their enduring career, performing some of their most memorable hits as well as showcasing their newer material.

Tickets for those shows will be on sale from Tuesday, June 20 at 9am via LiveNation. You can check out the full list of European tour dates below.

Previously unreleased music is also set to come to fans through a new 'Greatest Hits' package, which will include remastered classics following work from Elliot Scheiner and Gavin Lurssen. Full details on the upcoming LP are still to be revealed at a later date, but the group are also teasing a number of other projects they've been working on with Legacy Recordings.

Toto are no strangers to the live stage

"Myself, David, Steve and Joseph are humbled and thrilled at the long lasting success of the band," said Steve Lukather. "This 40th Anniversary tour is going to be a special one for us and all of the fans that come out. On top of all that, it's really exciting to be working with Sony Music again. We've spent a lot of time this year working on new music and re-mastering the older tracks."

What's fantastic to hear is just how passionate the members of the band can still be about their material, some of which they will have been performing for years on end. The music business isn't one you can just walk into and be successful in - especially as a band - so to see Toto still pushing aside the fray and allowing the spotlight to shine on them is inspirational.

Whether or not the album or tour are a success remains to be seen, but we're sure those who have remained loyal to the group for the significant years that their career has already spanned will be back in their droves, ready to allow this talented foursome another notch on their belt.

Toto - 2018 - 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour

2/19 Hamburg, DE - Mehr! Theater

2/21 Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi-Electric Hall

2/22 Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

2/24 Berlin, DE - C-Halle

2/25 Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee

2/28 Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

3/2 Vienna, AT - Gasometer

3/10 Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

3/13 Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena

3/15 Lille, FR - Zenith

3/17 Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

3/18 Brussels, BE - Forest National

3/20 Offenbach, DE - Stadthalle

3/23 Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena

3/25 Marseille, FR - Dome

3/26 Toulouse, FR - Zenith

3/27 Lyon, FR - Halle Tony Garnier

3/30 Paris, FR - La Seine Musicale

4/1 London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

4/2 Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

4/4 Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

4/7 Belfast, UK - Waterfront Auditorium

4/8 Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo