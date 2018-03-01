Police have rushed to the home of Tori Spelling in Los Angeles after a 911 caller reported that the celebrity was having a “nervous breakdown”.

Law enforcement officers attended the scene on Thursday morning (March 1st) after an anonymous call was made at around 07:00, reporting that Spelling was behaving in a “very aggressive” way, according to TMZ. Authorities are still thought to be at the property, although she does not own any weapons.

Spelling is said to have dialled 911 on the night before because she thought someone was breaking into her home, but it just turned out to be her husband, Dean McDermott, getting back. Earlier Wednesday evening, she had been out for the evening with ‘The Bachelor’ star Corinne Olympios.

The 44 year old former ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress and McDermott have endured a sometimes tumultuous relationship, most notably centring around his affair in 2013.

However, Spelling had said last year that they stayed together for the sake of their family. They have five children together: Liam, 10, Stella, nine, Hattie, six, Finn, five, and Beau, who turns one on Friday.

The star had told People magazine in 2017, after the birth of their youngest: “I feel like Beau is really the pillar of the rebirth of our relationship because our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt and it was really important that we just start it over.

“I think Beau is a symbol of that because he's the first baby out of all five that we're raising in a communicative way.”

Even juggling the demands of five children, Spelling also admitted soon after Beau’s arrival that she would love to have another with McDermott. “I do like even numbers and I was always a big fan of ‘The Brady Bunch’. So three boys, three girls would be ideal. But we're blessed and you know, who knows?”

