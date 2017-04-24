Tori Amos is returning with her fifteenth studio album 'Native Invader' later this year to coincide with her forthcoming world tour. The album is all about the contrast between the attitudes of nature and that of humankind, and marks quite the turning point in her music career.

Tori Amos unveils new album 'Native Invader'

'Native Invader' marks the American singer-songwriter's first release on Decca Records and comes three years after her US number 7 album 'Unrepentant Geraldines'. Since then she has contributed to the Netflix documentary 'Audrie and Daisy' with the song 'Flicker' and the original cast recording of the stage play 'The Light Princess'.

'The songs on 'Native Invader' are being pushed by the Muses to find different ways of facing unforeseen challenges and in some cases dangerous conflicts', the singer said. 'The record looks to Nature and how, through resilience, she heals herself. The songs also wrestle with the question: what is our part in the destruction of our land, as well as ourselves, and in our relationships with each other?'

She goes on to reflect on how the album sees nature's way of dealing with disaster as a reflection of how humans should do the same. 'In life there can be the shock of unexpected fires, floods, earthquakes, or any cataclysmic ravager - both on the inside and outside of our minds', she continued. 'Sonically and visually, I wanted to look at how Nature creates with her opposing forces, becoming the ultimate regenerator through her cycles of death and re-birth. Time and time again she is able to renew, can we find this renewal for ourselves?'

The 'Trouble's Lament' singer will embark on her international tour on September 6th 2017 with a show at the Cork Opera House in Ireland. She'll also play cities the likes of Dublin, Luxmebourg, Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Geneva, Copenhagen, Zurich, Oslo, Berlin, Munich and Vienna before arriving in the UK in October with dates at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 4th, Manchester's Palace Theatre on the 5th and Glasgow's O2 Academy on the 6th. Her North American dates for November and December are yet to be announced.

'Native Invader' will be released on September 8th 2017 through Decca Records.

Tour Dates:

September

6 Ireland, Cork - Opera House

7 Ireland, Dublin - Bord Gais

9 Belgium, Gent - Capitole

10 Luxembourg - Luxembourg Den Atelier

11 France, Paris - Grand Rex

13 Holland, Amsterdam - Carre

14 Holland, Utrecht - Tivoli

16 Germany, Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle

17 Italy, Milan - Arcimboldi

18 Switzerland, Geneva - Theatre Du Leman

20 Austria, Linz - Brucknerhaus

21 Switzerland, Zurich - Volkshaus

23 Denmark, Copenhagen - DR Concert

24 Norway, Oslo - Konzerthus

26 Germany, Hamburg - Laeiszhalle

27 Germany, Essen - Colosseum

29 Germany, Berlin -Tempodrom

30 Germany, Munich - Philharmonie

October

1 Austria, Vienna - Konzerthaus

4 UK, London - Royal Albert Hall

5 UK, Manchester - Palace Theatre

6 UK, Glasgow - O2 Academy