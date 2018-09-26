Three decades is an awfully long time for any cultural phenomenon to be away from the screens, but former ‘Blackadder’ star Tony Robinson has floated the suggestion that the much-loved comedy series could return for a fifth series.

The 72 year old actor, who portrayed the character Baldrick in all four of the original series of ‘Blackadder’ wants to reunite with Rowan Atkinson, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Tim McInnerny for another series, 29 years after the show was last broadcast.

“I do see a version of the show coming back,” Robinson told The Sun on Wednesday (September 26th). “There are a host of other periods in history which could be turned into a six-part ‘Blackadder’ series.”

Tony Robinson is in favour of a fifth 'Blackadder' series

It’s believed that both lead star Atkinson, who’s about to roll-out another edition of the spy-spoof movie series Johnny English, and Tim McInnerny (who played Lord Percy in series two and Captain Darling in series four) are both in support of bringing ‘Blackadder’ back.

“We’d have to get the old group back together again,” Robinson mused. “I know everyone is busy doing wonderful things, but we all have fond memories so I’m sure we would work it out.”

Other than a short film titled Blackadder: Back and Forth which was made for the opening of the Millennium Dome, the series has been inactive since 1989. However, occasional rumours of more series have emerged ever since, with the closest one to being realised involving the cast in the context of a rock band set in the 1970s.

The original four series are some of the most beloved sitcoms in British television history. Each series covered a different period in history – respectively, the Middle Ages, Elizabethan England, the Georgian regency, and the trenches of the First World War. It was originally written solely by Richard Curtis, but it wasn’t until Ben Elton also got on board with series two that ‘Blackadder’ became popular.

