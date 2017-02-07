Tony Iommi believes its time he stopped ''roaming the world''.

The 68-year-old Black Sabbath guitarist performed their last concert as part of their 'The End' tour on Saturday (02.05.17) at the NEC Arena, and the musician has admitted jetting off across the globe has taken its toll on him and he yearns to remain at home in one place for ''a bit''.

Speaking on Planet Rock radio station about his future, the rocker said: ''It's just the touring for me - It's time to stop roaming the world and be at home for a bit ... I'm still going to write and put stuff out.''

''I don't think we've ruled anything out apart from me not wanting to tour anymore on that scale, but who knows, we may do something. We haven't spoken about it.

''That's another thing - we haven't talked about anything, really, that's to do with what's going to happen afterwards.''

However the star has admitted he will ''miss'' performing on stage because he has been doing that his ''whole life''.

He continued: ''I'm going to miss playing on stage because that has been my whole life, the band and playing on stage. I like [playing on stage] and I'm sure it's not going to end like that; I'm sure we might do a one-off show somewhere.''