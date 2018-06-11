The 2018 Tony Awards took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City last night, and no-one was surprised about the big winners. 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' took home six awards, while the Tel Aviv based musical 'The Band's Visit' scooped a massive ten accolades altogether.

Tony Shalhoub at the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' premiere

It certainly doesn't come as a surprise to Broadway theatre lovers that 'The Band's Visit' won Best Musical among others at this year's Tonys. Golden Globe winner Tony Shalhoub, of 'Monk' and 'Men In Black' fame, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, with Katrina Lenk as Best Leading Actress and Ari'el Stachel as Best Actor in a Featured Role.

Given that music was such a big part of the piece, it's no surprise either that the show won Best Original Score, Best Sound Design and Best Orchestrations. It also landed Best Book of a Musical and Best Direction, while 'My Fair Lady', 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel' and 'Once On This Island' were the only other musicals to recieve awards.

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two' naturally won Best Play and Best Direction along with all the technical awards, but it was Best Revival winner 'Angels in America' and 'Edward Albee's Three Tall Women' that beat the wizards on the acting front. Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane landed Best Leading Actor and Best Featured Actor respectively for 'Angels', while 'Three Tall Women' stars Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf were the winners of Best Leading Actress and Best Featured Actress.

To round the night off, Broadway legends Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber were the recipients of Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievements in the Theatre, with John Leguizamo and Bruce Springsteen taking home two more Special Tonys.

The Regional Theatre Tony Award went to the off-Broadway theatre La MaMa E.T.C. in New York City, while the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award went to the Executive Vice President of the Nederlander Organization, Nick Scandalios. Plus, photographer Sara Krulwich, costume beader Bessie Nelson and the laundry service Ernest Winzer Cleaners were presented with Tony Honours for Excellence in the Theatre.