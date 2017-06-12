The 71st Tony Awards, hosted by the indomitable Kevin Spacey, took place over the weekend and the big winners did not come as a surprise. Musicals 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'Hello, Dolly!' took home six and four awards respectively - not quite the takeover as 'Hamilton' but impressive nonetheless.

Bette Midler at the 2017 Tony Awards

'Dear Evan Hansen' took home Best Musical, as well as Best Book Of A Musical, Best Original Score and Best Choreography. Meanwhile, Ben Platt landed Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role while Rachel Bay Jones won Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role.

The show's biggest competition was 'Hello, Dolly!', which was the rightful winner of Best Revival Of A Musical - despite leading actress Bette Midler (incidentally the winner of Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role) insisting in her acceptance speech that the musical never really died in the first place. Best Costume Design and Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role also went to 'Hello, Dolly!' with the latter being won by Gavin Creel.

Winning two awards apiece were 'Oslo' (Best Play, and Best Featured Actor for Michael Aronov), 'Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes' (Best Costume Design, and Best Featured Actress for Cynthia Nixon), 'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812' (Best Scenic Design, and Best Lighting Design Of A Musical) and 'Indecent' (Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Direction for Rebecca Taichman).

Best Leading Actor and Actress in a Play went to Kevin Kline for 'Present Laughter' and Laurie Metcalf for 'A Doll's House, Part 2' while 'August Wilson's Jitney' was named Best Revival Of A Play. Best Direction Of A Musical was scooped by Christopher Ashley for 'Come From Away'.

Finally, of course, there were the special awards. This year it was 86-year-old Broadway legend James Earl Jones who got the award for Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre, while sound designer Gareth Fry and audio engineer Pete Malkin won Special Tony Awards, 'A Chorus Line' actress Baayork Lee took home the Isabelle Stevenson Award and the Tony Honors For Excellence In The Theatre went to producers Nina Lannan and Alan Wasser.

The 71st Tony Awards took place last night (June 11th 2017) at the Radio City Music Hall in New York.