The nominations are in for the forthcoming 71st Tony Awards and it seems 'War and Peace' musical 'Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812' is leading the ranks with a smart twelve nominations to its name. Plus, all the recipients of the special awards have been announced.

Tony nominated Josh Groban at 'Beauty and the Beast' screening

As well as being up for Best Musical, this adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's 1869 novel written by Dave Malloy is looking at potential prizes for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations, Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design and Best Scenic Design. Meanwhile, stars Josh Groban, Denée Benton and Lucas Steele are named among Best Leading Actors, Best Leading Actresses and Best Featured Actors respectively. Plus, Rachel Chavkin has been nominated for Best Direction of a Musical.

Another big theatre nominee is 'Hello, Dolly!' with ten nominations including for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Bette Midler) and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (David Hyde Pierce). More Best Musical nominations are 'Dear Evan Hansen', 'Come From Away' and 'Groundhog Day' which also sees Tim Minchin up for Best Original Score. Plus, Best Revivals also include 'Falsettos' and 'Miss Saigon'.

With most nominated play is 'A Doll's House, Part 2' with eight mentions, among them being Best Play and Best Leading Actress (Laurie Metcalf), and two stars for the Best Featured Actress category: Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad. Also in the Best Play group are 'Oslo', 'Sweat' and 'Indecent', while Best Revival of a Play names include 'Jitney', 'Six Degrees of Separation', 'The Little Foxes' which sees Laura Linnery and Cynthia Nixon up for Best Leading Actress and Best Featured Actress respectively, and 'Present Laughter' which has Kevin Kline among Best Leading Actors and Cate Blanchett among Best Leading Actresses.

The Tony nominations are completed with productions such as 'War Paint', 'The Front Page', 'Anastasia', 'Bandstand', 'Heisenberg', 'The Glass Menagerie', 'The Price', 'The Play That Goes Wrong' and 'Holiday Inn'. But the winners of the Special Awards have already been announced.

James Earl Jones will take home the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater with the Sound Designers for 'The Encounter' - Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin - landing the Special Tony Award. The Dallas Theater Cente gets the Regional Theater Tony Award, Baayork Lee gets the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award and the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater go to Nina Lannan and Alan Wasser.

More: The winners of the 70th Tony Awards

The 71st Tony Awards will take place on June 11th 2017.