Toni Braxton has been ''going back and forth'' on wedding dates.

The 'Unbreak My Heart' hitmaker is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Birdman but the couple are still trying to work out the finer details.

Speaking on the Rick & Sasha Morning Show, she said: ''We have been going back and forth on wedding dates. We had a great date but then it was getting too big, we didn't want a big wedding. Then we said, 'OK, we don't want it too small.' Then he said, 'OK, let's do the drive through.' I'm like, 'We are not doing a drive through. I'm not ordering fries after we get married, babe.' We've been trying to figure it out, but we are definitely gonna do it this year.''

Toni and Birdman's relationship has been on and off at times, but back in late 2018, the couple admitted that they had gone through ''a little drama'' about setting a wedding date.

She said at the time: ''We were doing 'Braxton Family Values'.

''We were going through a little drama. I was like okay, the wedding - it's a good thing to get all the sisters together. But I couldn't get us all together. The wedding is not a good reason because it's messing up my relationship a little bit. He's like, 'Come on, Michelle [her middle name], set a date.'''

Birdman had previously described the 'Unbreak My Heart' hitmaker as his ''life'', adding: ''T, that's my girl, my friend, my family. That's my love, my soldier, my life. She's my everything. She's my life. I love her to death ... For me, it was just hard to accept love from them. I think Miss E, Miss Evelyn, she's an angel. She did a great job with all her girls. For me, just growing up in the streets, not having the word love, it was hard for me to accept them loving me and appreciating the love that I brought to the table.''