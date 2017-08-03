Tom Wopat, one of the former stars of ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’, has reportedly been arrested in Massachusetts and accused of indecent assault and drug possession.

Law enforcement officials in Waltham, Massachusetts told TMZ on Thursday (August 3rd) that Wopat had been arrested the previous night at 10:53pm local time.

The site suggests that the 65 year old actor has been accused of sticking his hands down a woman’s trousers, with the victim believed to be involved with the production of ’42nd Street’, the play Wopat is currently working on.

After an active search, police pulled over Wopat while he was driving in his Ford Bronco, according to TMZ. A quick search of the vehicle then uncovered two small bags of cocaine, which has resulted in an additional misdemeanour possession charge.

An arraignment involving misdemeanour and felony charges has been set for Thursday, mere hours before Wopat is set to star in the musical ‘42nd Street’ when it opens in Waltham that evening. He is currently still expected to be starring in the production, but is thought to have missed the opening matinee performance.

Wopat portrayed Luke Duke, one of the Duke brothers, alongside John Schneider in ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’, the long-running action-comedy series that was broadcast on CBS from 1979 to 1985.

Since then, he has worked steadily, with his imDb page citing recurring roles in the 1990s comedy ‘Cybill’ and a small role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained in 2012 as Marshall Gill Tatum.

Wopat has also enjoyed a brief career on Broadway, starring in productions of ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ in 2005 and then 'A Catered Affair' in 2008. He has also released a total of eight country music albums as a singer.

