The world has lost another musical legend as it's revealed that Tom Petty has passed away at the age of 66 earlier this week following a cardiac arrest. The sad announcement comes just days after he wrapped his latest North American tour with The Heartbreakers.

Tom Petty performing at BST Hyde Park 2017

The singer was admitted to hospital on Sunday evening (October 1st 2017) with a cardiac arrest after being found unconscious and not breathing at his Malibu home. Emergency services managed to get a pulse and rushed him to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was immediately placed on a life support machine.

According to TMZ, Petty's family had a 'do not resuscitate' order on the star, and life support was eventually pulled yesterday when brain activity ceased completely. Several media outlets prematurely reported that he died several hours before his passing was confirmed.

Tom's death doubtlessly comes as a bit of a shock to fans, especially as it was only a week ago that he wrapped his latest Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where he was supported by Lucinda Williams.

He had been touring since April, and it was his first full tour in two and a half years; it included stops at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, Mountain Jam, SummerFest, BST Hyde Park and Kaaboo Festival.

Best known for hits the likes of 'Free Fallin'', 'You Don't Know How It Feels', 'Learning to Fly' and 'Don't Come Around Here No More', Tom is the recipient of three Grammys, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Tom Petty is survived by his daughters Adria and AnnaKim from his first marriage to Jane Benyo, his wife Dana York Epperson and stepson Dylan.