'The Walking Dead' may be dwindling in the ratings, but that hasn't stopped those involved from looking to the future. Despite viewership dropping off, there doesn't seem to be any chance of the long-running zombie AMC series coming to an end any time soon, which should put a smile on the faces of those who are still enjoying the show.

Tom Payne plays Jesus in 'The Walking Dead'

One of the popular aspects of the series right now is actor Tom Payne, who has played Jesus since his introduction in season 6. Set to play a big part in the second half of season 8, Jesus is somebody who could continue to make a big impression on audiences, but could love be in the air for the character as it has been in the Robert Kirkman comic books on which the show is based?

On those pages, Jesus has kicked up a romance with Aaron, played on the show by Ross Marquand. Viewers recently saw Aaron lose his long-time boyfriend, so there is every bit of potential that could happen on the small screen. Payne however isn't too fond of the idea.

Speaking with Metro, the actor explained why he thinks the show should deviate from the comics when it comes to any potential romance between his character and Marquand's: "I think it would be interesting because first of all his boyfriend just died. So we both find it quite funny when people approach us about that. It’s literally just happened, his boyfriend just died. I also think it might be quite lazy if that happened. It would be fun actually if we did kind of riff on it and had a funny conversation about it, like ‘you know how everyone wants us too…’ and just put it in the show. I think that would be quite funny."

He goes on to add that "not everyone on the show has a romantic relationship", before pointing out Rick and Michonne are actually the only steady couple we're seeing right now.

We can certainly see where Payne is coming from, but some fans of the show will be pulling for the move to be made so that a same-sex relationship can be front-and-centre of a flagship show.

Whichever direction those at AMC, including incoming showrunner Angela Kang, decide to go in, the future of 'The Walking Dead' should certainly make for some compelling viewing.

'The Walking Dead' season 8 continues Sundays in the US on AMC and Mondays in the UK on FOX.