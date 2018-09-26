Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has promised to “dry slap” the right-wing British politician Nigel Farage, if he ever encounters him.

Morello, along with the rest of his band, have long been outspoken against the former UKIP (United Kingdom Independence Party) leader and pro-Brexit campaigner. Earlier this year, they warned Farage not to use the band’s name as a pun in his divisive podcast ‘Farage Against The Machine’, and in 2012 objected to his use of their hit ‘Killing In The Name’ at UKIP rallies.

This week, responding to a fan in a live webchat for The Guardian, Morello issued another threat that he would slap Farage if he ever saw him in real life.

Tom Morello performing with Rage Against The Machine in 2008

“I am open to accidentally giving Nigel a dry slap, if I encounter him on the tube. Though I doubt he rides the tube for fear of all the dry slaps he would receive,” Morello replied. “Regardless, that son of a bitch better stop using RATM as an underpinning for his racist diatribes, or we’re coming for him. Warning issued!”

Earlier in 2018, Rage Against The Machine reached the point where they issued a formal cease-and-desist letter against 54 year old right-wing MEP Farage, for continuing to use their name and logo as a basis for his popular podcast.

“Your surprising attempt to associate yourself with RATM is wholly inappropriate and completely inexplicable, unless it’s part of some kind of bizarre cleansing ritual,” the letter stated. “Whatever the motivation, please stop. Stop using RATM’s name and logo, change the name of your podcast and find some other target to troll. We suggest President Trump.”

Also this year, RATM announced the re-issue of all four of their studio albums - 1992's Rage Against The Machine, 1996's Evil Empire, 1999's The Battle of Los Angeles and 2000's Renegades, as well as their 2003 live album - on vinyl.

