In the wake of the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal that has blown the lid off sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood over the last fortnight, pop legend Sir Tom Jones has warned that similar behaviour was, and still is, rife in the music industry.

The 77 year old Welsh crooner was discussing the Harvey Weinstein scandal in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live’s Afternoon Edition on Wednesday (October 18th), and said that the lurid practices levelled against the disgraced producer and others in the movie industry had also happened to female and male stars in the pop world.

“Things have always happened in the music industry as well,” Jones explained. “There's been people complaining about publicists and different things they've been expected to do to get a record contract, just like a film contract.”

Sir Tom Jones said that allegations like the Harvey Weinstein scandal were common in the music industry too

Asked whether he had ever experience anything like he was describing, back in the early ‘60s when his career was taking off, he replied “Yes. At the beginning, yes. There were a few things like that. But you avoid it. You just walk out… But what's tried on women is tried on men as well.”

Pressed for more details on what had happened to him, he merely said: “It wasn't bad, just somebody tried to pull… it was a question and I said 'No thank you.'”

He continued, saying that the incident made him feel “terrible”… “But then you think, 'Well, I've got to get away from this person and it can't be like this’. You should know that yourself, you don't do things just because you think, 'I should do this'. Your own mind will tell you that. Not just in show business, but in any thing you're in.”

He added: “There's always been that element there that people with power sometimes abuse it, but they don't all abuse it, there are good people.”

On the Weinstein allegations themselves, Jones said that he believes “justice will out. If you've done something wrong you've got to pay for it, or prove that you haven't done anything wrong.”

