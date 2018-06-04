Tom Jones could be facing criticism once more over his rejection of his illegitimate son Jonathan Berkery, who has been spotted busking in the streets of New Jersey, singing his father's hits while begging for money. Jones has long insisted he wants nothing to do with his son, but Jon isn't ready to give up hope.

Tom Jones at the Brit Awards

The 29-year-old is going by the name of Jon Jones as he performs covers of songs like 'Delilah' and 'It's Not Unusual' on the streets, and was recently photographed with a sign reading 'I need money (please help)'. He currently lives in a homeless shelter in Hoboken, New Jersey, and scrapes by on just over $7 an hour stacking shelves at a grocery store.

Jon was born of an affair between Tom Jones and his mother, a former model named Katherine Berkery. She was just one of many women Jones bedded at the height of his fame despite being married since he was 17, though this affair was the only one to result in a child.

He denied being the father initially, but was forced to admit paternity after DNA tests proved it, and he agreed to pay £1,700 a month in child maintenance until Jon reached 18. Jon certainly hasn't had it easy in life; he's been homeless for several years, struggled with drink and drugs, and has even been arrested for the latter.

'Not having a father growing up was tough', he confessed to the Daily Mail. 'All I ever wanted was his love. People think I look and sound like a younger version of my dad. I sing all his songs. People stop and stare as soon as I start singing.'

Apparently, all he wants from his father is 'recognition' rather than his millions, and while he feels hurt that Tom Jones doesn't want anything to do with him, he admits his stubbornness has only been beneficial to the 77-year-old's career.

'You don't get to be as famous as my father without being prepared to hurt people along the way', said Jon.