Sir Tom Jones has been forced to cancel a second live show after falling ill with what is being described as a “bacterial infection”.

The 78 year old Welsh singing legend had been due to perform at Stansted Park on Wednesday this week (July 18th) and Chester Racecourse the following evening. However, after cancelling the Stansted concert outright, the Chester gig has now been re-arranged for August.

Jones has been recovering in hospital in recent days after falling ill earlier this week.

“Sir Tom Jones has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital", a statement read earlier on Thursday. “The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery. He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event.”

On Wednesday morning, ‘The Voice UK’ judge Jones pulled out of the Stansted Park gig. Its organisers, Cuffe & Taylor, made a statement:

“It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones’ performance at Stansted Park this evening. Unfortunately, Sir Tom is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to perform. All ticket holders will receive a full refund by contacting their point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we wish Sir Tom well.”

However, after cancelling the Thursday show in Chester despite making every effort to travel to the city, a reassurance was made to ticket holders that the event had been rescheduled for the following month.

“It is with regret that we have to postpone Tom Jones’ performance at Chester Racecourse this evening. This show will be rescheduled for Sunday, August 12th. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.”

