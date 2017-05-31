Based on the best-selling video game series that has heroic adventurer and explorer Nathan Drake at its forefront, the upcoming 'Uncharted' movie will put 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actor Tom Holland in the helm as a young Nathan Drake.

Tom Holland will take to the big screen as Nathan Drake

The film has been the basis of much speculation ever since it was announced, with a variety of different actors on various fans wishlists. In fact, Holland was a little out of left field, coming along with the announcement that a younger Drake would be followed throughout the story set to be told on the big screen.

Now with the film in his horizon, Holland has been opening up a little more about the movie, as well as who he'd like to play Drake's partner-in-crime, Victor 'Sully' Sullivan.

"I think Jake Gyllenhaal could be really cool," the actor replied to one fan during a recent Facebook Live with Yahoo! Movies. "But I actually went to the 'Jurassic World 2' film set the other day to visit my friend who's directing it and Chris Pratt is on that film, who I've become very good friends with over the last few months. I think he would be a great Sully, I think it could be cool. Because if it was an older movie, I would say that Chris should play Nathan, but I think he would be a cool Sully, and I love working with Chris, so if I could work with Chris some more that would be great."

Sully acts as a sort-of mentor to Drake, bringing him deeper into the world of exploration and danger that he so craves to be a part of. Both Gyllenhaal and Pratt could bring a heck of a lot to the role, with the pair proving their acting chops in films they've starred in throughout the years.

Despite Holland's wishes, the final decisions will of course rest with those working behind-the-scenes and indeed the actors themselves if they're asked to come on board. Seeing either of them become a part of the 'Uncharted' movie franchise would be a very welcome thing, at least from our perspective.

More: Tom Holland On 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Being A Superhero Movie For Kids

We'll continue to update you on the latest 'Uncharted' movie news as and when we get it.