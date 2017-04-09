Later this year, Marvel and Spider-Man fans will be able to enjoy the first solo outing of young actor Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero, with another reboot of the crime-fighter's story being brought to the big screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland is the web-slinging superhero in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Whilst we know quite a bit about the film thanks to various teasers and interviews with the cast involved - such as Michael Keaton who will be playing the movie's lead villain Vulture - there's still plenty being kept under wraps.

As one of this year's must-see releases, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is expected to light up the box office. Exactly how well it does though will likely depend on the critical reviews that drop before official release. There is of course the built-in, loyal Spider-Man fanbase that will see the flick regardless, but what this movie really needs is a great launching pad of reviews to combat the cancellation curse that Spider-Man flicks of the past have seen.

One of the most noticeable changes to previous films in this adaptation of the superhero is the costume Spider-Man will be wearing. It's more mechanical than we've seen in the past, and seems to adapt and mould to the person wearing the outfit.

Tom Holland is impressed with his 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' costume

Chatting about the suit he'll be wearing to press visiting the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' set, Holland said: "My favourite gizmo that the suit has - there's a very funny sequence in the movie because of something that he can do with his vision in the suit.

"He can sort of alter what he sees and how he sees things, and it's really funny to see. It's almost like the first time that you play a video game and the controls are all funny, and it's really funny seeing him look like a badass, but inside panic and really... not know what to do."

It's great to hear that the humour Spider-Man has become synonymous with will be present throughout 'Homecoming'. It's all part and parcel of the charm of the hero, with the stern looks and serious nature best left to other crime-fighters of the big screen. We certainly can't wait to see the scene Holland is speaking about.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' hits cinemas across the UK on July 7, 2017.