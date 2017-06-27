In just under two weeks, Spider-Man's first solo venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be seen by MCU fans across the globe, as the web-slinging superhero (played by Tom Holland) swoops onto the big screen in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

Tom Holland suits up as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man

Already introduced to those who have seen 'Captain America: Civil War', this version of Peter Parker is much younger than those we've seen in the past, and is lucky enough to be allowed mentoring from the plucky Tony Stark, aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

In 'Homecoming', Parker will be drawn into the world of saving civilians despite the advice of those closest to him when the villainous Vulture (Michael Keaton) threatens everything he holds dear. Whilst we know he'll be the Big Bad of this film, loyal fans are already turning their talk to the future. Many of them have an idea of exactly who they'd like to see in the already-planned 2019 sequel, but Holland doesn't agree with the majority.

Holland's Spider-Man is mentored by Tony Stark in 'Homecoming'

"I think Spider-Man is a character that has so many rich villains," the actor said in a chat with CinemaBlend. "We should be exploring people that we haven't seen before, rather than people we have seen in the past."

Now, if Holland has any say in who he'll be facing in the 'Homecoming' sequel that's set for 2019, his comments count out the likes of fan-favourite Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Sandman. Venom, Electro and Lizard wouldn't be considered either having already been seen in movie theatres over the years, but that still leaves a varied and exciting selection of villains from Spidey's rogues gallery to choose from.

One of those is the Jackal; somebody that those working on 'Homecoming' may already have been teasing through a tie-in mobile app for the new film. Allowing those who download it to take a look through Peter Parker's phone, they'll find a text that mentions "Ms. Warren"; the surname of Miles Warren - the man who goes on to become the Jackal.

Of course, there's always the chance that this could simply be a little Easter Egg for major comic book fans to find and enjoy. Whatever the case may be, there are plenty of directions the 'Homecoming' sequel could go in. We can't wait to see what the big wigs have planned.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' hits cinemas across the UK on July 7.