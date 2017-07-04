In just a few days, Tom Holland will make his solo debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the titular role of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' as the web-slinging superhero returns to the big screen for a brand new adventure.

The hero is making his return to the big screen

First introduced in 'Captain America: Civil War', Holland's version of 'Spider-Man' has already looked to be a successful relaunch of the character, following adaptations from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the past, albeit not under the MCU umbrella.

In 'Homecoming', we'll see Holland's Peter Parker coming to terms with his role as a superhero, going up against the villainous Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, in a bid to save his neighbourhood from certain destruction.

Whilst the drama is set to be high and events packed full of suspense throughout, the result is a foregone conclusion, with a sequel already set to roll out at some point in 2019, taking place just moments after the final scenes in the planned 'Avengers 4' film. The sequel will therefore serve as the first in the MCU's fourth phase. So what is Holland looking forward to when it comes to the film?

Tom Holland stars as the web-slinging Spider-Man in 'Homecoming'

"I will be on 'Spider-Man 2' about mid-July next year," the actor said in a chat with Collider. "I think the most interesting thing about a young man's life is his journey from being a boy to a man, and imagine seeing that journey while having superpowers. That's something I know I'm definitely excited to explore. I know Kevin [Feige] and the rest of the team are very excited to explore [it]."

When it comes to the villains that may be joining the sequel, Holland has said in the past he hopes the Spider-Man rogues gallery can be used to bring a villain to the film that hasn't been seen in the Spidey movies of the past. That however will be left to the Marvel Studios creative teams, along with Marvel Head, Kevin Feige.

Whatever happens in the future, our sights are firmly set on the box office for 'Homecoming', which experts predict will take in the big bucks for the MCU. Only time will tell...

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' hits cinemas across the UK and US on July 7, 2017.