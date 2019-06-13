Chris Hemsworth put in a good word for his friend Tom Holland to help him land the role of Spider-Man.
Chris Hemsworth ''made a call'' to help Tom Holland land the role of Spider-Man.
The 'Thor: Ragnarok' actor did his best to back his 23-year-old pal by reassuring Marvel bosses that his friend is ''one of the most talented'' people he'd ever worked with.
He revealed: ''I mean, look, we worked on In the 'Heart of the Sea' together, obviously, then through 'Avengers' and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call and said he's one of the most talented people I've worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation.
''I don't know, we have a great friendship, it's a good mutual respect.''
The pair recently interviewed one another to promote Chris' new movie 'Men In Black: International' and Tom's latest outing as the webslinger, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', and the British actor described his friend as his ''hero'' when he shared a clip from the funny chat last week.
And Chris admitted his admiration for Tom is just the same.
Told about his friend's caption by 'Entertainment Tonight', he replied: ''Aw, did he? Well, he's my hero in life.''
Tom recently admitted playing Spider-Man had fulfilled his childhood dreams because he was always ''obsessed'' with the superhero when he was growing up.
He said: ''I've been playing Spider-Man in my bedroom since I was a kid.
''I grew up watching the films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him. When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU but it was my thousandth time playing Spider-Man so I felt like I had it in the bag.''
