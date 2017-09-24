A little later this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will deliver what's expected to be one of their most colourful and interesting films to-date in the form of 'Thor: Ragnarok'. Directed by Taika Waititi - somebody who has said the movie serves as a reset for the 'Thor' series - it's going to be very interesting to see which direction all of the major players in Thor's world are pulled in.

Tom Hiddleston makes his return as Loki in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Chris Hemsworth is of course leading the flick in the titular role, with the likes of Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum and Tessa Thompson also set to make an impact. What many fans are looking forward to however is the inclusion of much-loved character Loki, played by British actor Tom Hiddleston.

Hiddleston is somebody who has been in the frame for James Bond, shown how well he can play the undercover spy in hit drama series 'The Night Manager' and enjoyed many a serious role, but in the 'Thor' series, he's able to let his hair down - quite literally - and have a lot of fun with Loki.

Despite becoming a firm fan-favourite in the MCU, it's still something that shocks Hiddleston.

Speaking with Times of India, the actor explained: "It is a source of constant surprise to me that I’m still here. I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it’s been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions."

He added of being one with the character: "When I put on the costume, the make-up and wig for the first time for this film and looked in the mirror, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, there he is.’ It was like seeing an old friend. It was good to see him, in a way. I feel like I know him."

The passion Hiddleston clearly has for this role is something that comes through clearly when Loki is on screen. Lighting up any of the scenes he's a part of, he's somebody that's been on both sides of the fray when it comes to Thor tackling villains for the greater good, even becoming one of the main Big Bads in the first 'Avengers' flick.

Now though, we'll see just how he and his brother get along when all looks like it could come crashing down around them. 'Ragnarok' is going to be very interesting indeed.

'Thor: Ragnarok' comes to cinemas across the UK on October 27.