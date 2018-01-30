When Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got a huge glimpse of the action they should expect from upcoming release 'Avengers: Infinity War' towards the back-end of 2017, they were awestruck at the brilliance and excitement that was headed their way. Finally getting a proper look at the villain of the piece, Thanos, and just how many members of the Marvel roster will be coming together to battle him, the stage was set for what could be the biggest comic book superhero movie of all time.

Tom Hiddleston returned to the big screen recently with the release of 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Exactly what the outcome may be remains to be seen, but what we do know is that this could be the closing chapter for some of the characters fans have fallen head over heels in love with over the past few years. Whilst we've not seen huge casualties on a large scale in the MCU up to this point, that could all be about to change.

One of those that a majority of fans hope will be sticking around however, is Tom Hiddleston's character, Loki. Though he served as a villain the first 'Avengers' film, he's somebody who's consistently given a chance to change and redeem himself by those surrounding him. His brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is hoping to see a major shift in his attitude, and 'Infinity War' could be the perfect opportunity for that.

Though Hiddleston isn't hoping to give too much away about 'Infinity War', he has opened up a little bit about his reaction the first time he saw the recent trailer for the movie.

Speaking on The Empire Film Podcast, Hiddleston said: "It looks very impressive, doesn’t it? It’s very exciting. And I found it quite, and this is an odd thing to say, I found it quite touching because I remember, when I was cast as Loki for the very first time, almost 10 years ago, and Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, called me into his office to say congratulations, and one of the first things he said was, ‘Let me talk to you about 'Avengers'.’ And I thought I had just been cast in 'Thor'. And he’s told me the dream he had to build this fleet of films, this Marvel Cinematic Universe that was culminating in 'Avengers'. And suddenly the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanded to such an extraordinary size that it can encompass and encapsulate so many different characters who people have taken to their hearts and followed and loved, whether it’s all the people from the 'Captain America' films or the 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. It’s become so peopled now. It’s just so impressive, and I say that almost outside it. And I feel so lucky to be a part of it. That’s why I found it exciting."

Feige is of course the president of Marvel Studios, and someone who can now sit back and relax in the fact that he has established a majorly successful universe with the MCU. Though he will be hopeful about that success continuing on into the future, it's clear that he's cemented himself a place in cinematic history.

'Avengers: Infinity War' comes to cinemas across the UK on April 27, 2018 following the upcoming release of 'Black Panther', which premieres on February 16, 2018.